COVID lockdown: Nearby residents not informed

Up to 20 people under COVID-19 measures in Alice Springs will be accommodated at the Central Australian Aboriginal Alcohol Programmes Unit (CAAAPU), according to independent MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley.
She says a document leaked to her says that part of the campus can be used “for isolation of patients that are Phase 1 Suspect and Phase 2 Confirmed”.
Ms Lambley says local residents at Ross Highway and Ragonesi Road, the location of the facility, have not been consulted nor told exactly what safety precautions would be in place.
“Absconding was a major problem for this mandatory alcohol program.
“Will people be absconding from this facility again?” she asks.
Access the facility, apparently opened yesterday, will be from Ross Highway.
We are seeking comment from SecureNT.
Meanwhile, it says 2,131 people have been tested for the virus but not where.
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Accommodation buildings in the grounds.
Alcohol rehab being used as an isolation family!View Comment
Why has an alcohol rehab facility been chosen?
Do they have nursing staff based at the site?
Are they a medical facility?
I am pretty certain that there are not enough alcohol rehab beds available in the area now and this will only exacerbate an existing problem.
Where are the people needing rehab going to?
Even if the NTG manage that bit, what about the fact that we already have a major alcohol crisis in the NT and now that CAAAPU have shut the rehab beds what will the fallout be!
What a disgrace.
Maybe the government is about to shut the bottle shops too, so no more grog.
How will our hospital and the residents deal with the alcohol withdrawal, I hope they (NTG) have plenty of spare beds and police.
Noticed that this morning. Lots of dongas now visible from Ross Highway. They will need plenty of personnel to lock that place down.