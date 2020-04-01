COVID lockdown: Nearby residents not informed

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Up to 20 people under COVID-19 measures in Alice Springs will be accommodated at the Central Australian Aboriginal Alcohol Programmes Unit (CAAAPU), according to independent MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley.

She says a document leaked to her says that part of the campus can be used “for isolation of patients that are Phase 1 Suspect and Phase 2 Confirmed”.

Ms Lambley says local residents at Ross Highway and Ragonesi Road, the location of the facility, have not been consulted nor told exactly what safety precautions would be in place.

“Absconding was a major problem for this mandatory alcohol program.

“Will people be absconding from this facility again?” she asks.

Access the facility, apparently opened yesterday, will be from Ross Highway.

We are seeking comment from SecureNT.

Meanwhile, it says 2,131 people have been tested for the virus but not where.

ARCHIVE PHOTO: Accommodation buildings in the grounds.