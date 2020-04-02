A third Central Australian case diagnosed

An Alice Springs woman who recently returned from the Gold Coast has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

She is in the care of Alice Springs Hospital after being in self-quarantine since her return.

Under national medical guidelines, contact tracing on her flights is not required due to the delay between her return and becoming unwell.

With another new case confirmed in Darwin overnight there have now been 21 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the Northern Territory, all acquired interstate or overseas.

The Darwin woman in her 20s has tested positive after returning from Bali on flight JQ82 on Friday 20 March.

She had been in self-quarantine since that time and is now in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Passengers on flight JQ82 should be in self-quarantine until Friday 3 April. If they feel unwell they are urged to contact their doctor or the Centre for Disease Control to arrange testing for COVID-19.