Aborigines may defy orders, come to Alice for food: CLC

The Central Land Council warns that unless governments ensure food supply in remote communities, residents will defy orders and continue to travel to regional towns.

“Remote community residents will travel in and out of biosecurity areas to shop in Alice Springs,” says CLC chief executive Joe Martin-Jard.

“Governments have assured our constituents that they will have everything they need in their communities to stay safe and well during this difficult time.

“We are holding them to this promise.

“They must monitor the price of key food items in remote community stores and come down hard on any price gouging,” says Mr Martin-Jard.

“We need immediate freight subsidies and supply guarantees for these stores so they can reduce their prices and don’t run out of essential supplies.

“Even before the pandemic hit, remote community residents paid, on average, 60% more in their stores for a healthy food basket and many travelled to regional towns to buy cheaper groceries.

“We were surprised and dismayed about the decision to exempt pastoral leases from the biosecurity areas at the 11th hour. However, we fully support the health intent of the declaration and are working with governments to make things work,” Mr Martin-Jard says.

Photo: Hermannsburg / Ntaria, 130kms west of Alice Springs on the banks of the Finke River.