Aborigines may defy orders, come to Alice for food: CLC

The Central Land Council warns that unless governments ensure food supply in remote communities, residents will defy orders and continue to travel to regional towns.
“Remote community residents will travel in and out of biosecurity areas to shop in Alice Springs,” says CLC chief executive Joe Martin-Jard.
“Governments have assured our constituents that they will have everything they need in their communities to stay safe and well during this difficult time.
“We are holding them to this promise.
“They must monitor the price of key food items in remote community stores and come down hard on any price gouging,” says Mr Martin-Jard.
“We need immediate freight subsidies and supply guarantees for these stores so they can reduce their prices and don’t run out of essential supplies.
“Even before the pandemic hit, remote community residents paid, on average, 60% more in their stores for a healthy food basket and many travelled to regional towns to buy cheaper groceries.
“We were surprised and dismayed about the decision to exempt pastoral leases from the biosecurity areas at the 11th hour. However, we fully support the health intent of the declaration and are working with governments to make things work,” Mr Martin-Jard says.
Photo: Hermannsburg / Ntaria, 130kms west of Alice Springs on the banks of the Finke River.
3 Comments (starting with the most recent)NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
Very few remote community residents travel to Alice Springs to shop for a healthy food basket.View Comment
Keeping the price of healthy food low on communities will not prevent people from coming to town.
There are fast food attractants in town, plus the availability of alcohol that draws remote residents to town.
But the healthy food basket is not one of them.
Do or die. Rules apply to everybody with this virus.View Comment
Anyone with any brains knows this will happen and very soon as they will miss the comfort foods and alcohol availability.View Comment
Obviously not all are in this boat but it only takes a few and all their people will suffer.
It’s just a matter of time.
Can anyone imagine this going on for six months or more and seeing them staying out there for that time?
And that isn’t even taking into account overcrowding which I’m sure is an even bigger problem right now.