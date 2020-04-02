Ross quarantine facility: advice to residents today

Better late than never?

 

In the Ross Highway area neighbours of CAAAPU received advice pegged to their gates this morning that the facility, formerly for alcohol rehab, will be turned over to quarantining COVID-19 patients.

 

 

The facility is expected to be operational by 1 April. Hang on, that was yesterday.

 

Posted: April 2, 2020 at 11:49 am

  1. Watchn
    Posted April 2, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Looks good. Sensible use.

