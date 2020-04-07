Halve power, water bills: Mills

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The government should ease the pain households and businesses are experiencing by dropping power, water and sewerage bills by 50%.

Territorians own Jacana, Power and Water and Territory Generation so we’re in the unique position of being able to slash power, water and sewerage bills that are rolling in right now.

So many businesses have been forced to shut their doors or are struggling to operate at a dramatically reduced turnover as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic yet we’re still expecting them to pay this quarter and next quarter’s utilities bills. This is crippling.

Households are affected with livelihoods lost through business downturn or directions to work from home which just add to their household utility usage, bringing larger bills when they’re already struggling.

Jacana should freeze any changes to the feed-in tariff for Territorians who have done the right thing and converted to solar.

Will the NT Government explain to Territorians whether there are any tariff increases scheduled for July 1 and whether there are any changes to the feed-in tariff which would reduce the value of solar installation?

Leader of Territory Alliance, Terry Mills (pictured)