‘Sneaky’ drop in what govt pays rooftop solar producers

The Opposition says the NT Government has “sneakily dropped the Feed In Tariff from 23.68 cents per kWh down to 8.3 cents”.
The Feed In Tariff is the amount paid by the government’s electricity system to owners of rooftop solar arrays who sell excess electricity into the grid.
The change means that the government will be charging for power three times as much as it will pay for it.
Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro says the reduction was brought in without consultation “on the weekend while Territorians were still trying to adjust to the biggest changes in their lives with COVID-19″.
However, the changes apply only to Feed In Tariff agreements made after April 5. Earlier ones will continue to receive the 23.68 cents per kWh, but this will end when a property ownership changes.
The changes will sharply reduce the public’s incentive to invest in private electricity generation.
“There was a complete lack of consultation with Territorians or solar providers on this change and no provision has been made for a grace period which would allow homeowners who had planned to install solar to finalise their in process applications before this change came into force,” says Mrs Finocchiaro.
Meanwhile the government’s Jacana Energy says the solar feed-in-tariff rate was the same as the usage rate paid by a customer purchasing electricity from the grid, a one-for-one rate.
“Jacana Energy is the only retailer in Australia continuing to offer a feed-in tariff at the current premium rate of 23.68181 cents per kilowatt-hour for both residential and business customers who have installed a rooftop solar PV system up to 30kW in size.
“Solar feed-in tariffs in other jurisdictions around Australia generally range between 6 and 16 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The Country Liberals (CLP) does not have a current renewable energy policy, according to an Opposition spokesman, but is planning to announce one “in a couple of months”.
Because solar alone only gets a customer through the day a solar plus battery combination helps cover the night time use too so this change should be seen as inevitable.View Comment
I installed solar 10 years ago and receive a premium FIT until 2027 as our production was calculated to offset additional investment that would be required in the grid. I get around 50c per KWh and was paying 38c from the grid.
Meanwhile my daughters have installed solar recently and were able to put from three times the size plus battery for one and six times the size without battery for the other, for not much more money than I spent 10 years ago. Times change.
Most interesting despite my more generous FIT I paid $700 to my provider while my daughters are likely to have “free” power since solar was installed.
So I say “sneaky” or not get used to it and get on with it.
So it has gone from the best in the country to one of the worst. Was only considering going solar over the weekend and was researching local suppliers.View Comment
What a time to do it.
Maybe a drop by one third, but a two third drop? Wow, what a kick in the guts to this industry.