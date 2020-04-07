You and the dunny door

GUEST COMMENT by PAUL LEWIS

 

Our hygiene standards have been questionable for some time.

 

Take for example, the ubiquitous public toilet.

 

You enter the toilet by pushing the door open.

 

You enter the facility and if your are female or need number two, you enter the cubical and lock the door, sit down and do your business.

 

When you have finished, you unlock the door, presumably wash your hands thoroughly, dry them and then pull the facility door to open it to exit.

 

All sounds cool and straightforward!

 

But, if you haven’t washed your hands or not washed them properly, you may leave bacteria on the toilet door, taps and wherever else.

 

Finally you pull the door to exit the facility and leave bacteria on the door handle. The person who has washed their hands properly, touches one of those surfaces and finally the door handle and gets the bacteria.

 

Sounds complex, so why not have push to exit the toilets rather than pull to exit? Why not have touchless taps?

 

It’s all pretty simple, we just need to look outside the box for a change.

 

 

 

Posted: April 7, 2020 at 12:13 pm

  1. Helen Satour
    Posted April 7, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    I heard good old white vinegar is a great cleaning product.

    

