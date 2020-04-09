NT support for business, householders now reaches $300m

The Territory Labor Government will deliver $180m in additional support to Territory businesses as part of our Jobs Rescue and Recovery Plan, according to a media release from Chief Minister Michael Gunner (pictured).

For households and individuals the Government is working on legislative amendments to create longer periods of mandatory negotiation between tenants and landlords and fairer terms for new leases when there is demonstrated hardship because of the coronavirus.

For Territory businesses that demonstrate substantial hardship due to the coronavirus crisis, the Territory Government will abolish payroll tax for six months for smaller and medium-sized businesses, and defer it for six months for large businesses.

It will slash power, water and sewerage bills by 50% for businesses for six months (for regulated utility tariffs).

This support will be effective for six months from April 1, and businesses can apply from May 1, says the release.

Commercial landlords will get support “so they in turn do the right thing by their tenants”.

Landlords will be expected to negotiate relief in line with the Code of Conduct for commercial tenancies, agreed to by National Cabinet.

If they do this they will also be eligible to receive payroll tax and utilities bills relief.

“In addition, we expect households and individuals to be able to benefit from rates relief provided by local councils.”

The Government will also waive the property activation levy for relevant landlords whose property becomes vacant due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The release says: “However, if commercial landlords do not negotiate in good with faith their tenants, landlords will not be eligible for this relief, or any of the economic support packages recently announced by the Government.

“Today’s announcement means the Territory Government is now investing more than $300m to protect the economy and save jobs during this unprecedented crisis.

“The Government has written to Territory local governments requesting they provide relief for six months through a three-month rates waiver, followed by a three-month rates deferral … at a minimum.”

“We have already taken action to freeze regulated power and water prices and government regulatory fees at current levels until July 1, 2021 for households and businesses,” says the release.

Jacana Energy and the Power and Water Corporation also have existing financial hardship arrangements in place to provide support and flexibility for households struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

Today’s support is in addition to the action we’ve already taken to support jobs, businesses and households get through the coronavirus crisis, including Home Improvement Scheme, Business Investment Scheme, Immediate Works Grant, Small Business Survival Fund, Worker and Wellbeing Fund, freezing fees and charges, support for the tourism industry, as well as childcare subsidies, classroom construction stimulus and remote teacher incentives.