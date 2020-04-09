Stick it on your fridge. It’s downhill from here.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

This will be the high point for possibly a long time to come.

Alice Springs, combined with the MacDonnells, and Ayers Rock Resort (with King’s Canyon), finished pretty well line ball on the way up. It will be interesting to see how they fare on the inevitable way down, during COVID-19 and in its wake.

As usual, this National Visitor Survey information is distilled by us from Tourism Research Australia information.

TRA is part of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

It gives the following explanation about its survey methodology:

NVS methodology, 2014: Domestic/NVS data from March 2014 to December 2018 comes from a dual frame methodology. Previously only landlines were used to interview, but mobiles were introduced in 2014. 2014 data and onwards should not be compared to previous years for domestic data due to the inconsistent collection methods.

New NVS methodology, 2019: Tourism Research Australia has transitioned NVS sampling to 100% mobile phone interviews (from 50% mobile phone/50% landline) to reflect current phone usage trends.

The change in methodology has seen a break in series, so please use caution when comparing 2019 results with previous time periods.

Note also that 2017 and 2018 estimates have been revised to align with the latest release of ABS population projections and will differ slightly from previously published estimates.