Ross River battling but providing some services

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The national parks around Ross River are partly open and the resort provides some services but its business is “wiped out” until at least the start of the season next year, says Lee Donald.

She and her husband Graeme Adlam are the only staff left as co-managers: They had to let go their permanent contract workers and will not employ the usual seasonal employees.

Easter is one of the busy times for the historic homestead – but not this year.

There is limited take-away food and some cabins are open but the camp ground is closed – as are those at N’dhala Gorge and Trephina Gorge.

At both locations only short walks are open. The ridge walk at Trephina is closed and so is John Hayes Waterhole.

Based around the original 1890s Loves Creek Homestead the resort is now owned by the Melbourne construction magnate Rino Grollo whose family and senior staff visit frequently, staying in a house at the southern end of the campground.