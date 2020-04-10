Ross River battling but providing some services

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

The national parks around Ross River are partly open and the resort provides some services but its business is “wiped out” until at least the start of the season next year, says Lee Donald.

 

She and her husband Graeme Adlam are the only staff left as co-managers: They had to let go their permanent contract workers and will not employ the usual seasonal employees.

 

Easter is one of the busy times for the historic homestead – but not this year.

 

There is limited take-away food and some cabins are open but the camp ground is closed – as are those at N’dhala Gorge and Trephina Gorge.

 

At both locations only short walks are open. The ridge walk at Trephina is closed and so is John Hayes Waterhole.

 

Based around the original 1890s Loves Creek Homestead the resort is now owned by the Melbourne construction magnate Rino Grollo whose family and senior staff visit frequently, staying in a house at the southern end of the campground.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: April 10, 2020 at 10:47 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*