Tennant Creek’s a party town, but the cost is high

On Saturday a 46-year-old woman in Tennant Creek hosted a social gathering with over 10 people in attendance.

A 63-year-old man in the same town hosted a social gathering at his home with 19 people in attendance.

A 38-year-old woman – you guessed it – also in Tennant Creek hosted a social gathering with 30 persons present in her yard and house. She had previously been cautioned and advised not to host people at the location.

According to a media release police have issued infringement notices to all three for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer Directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environmental Health Act 2011 seeking to combat COVID-19.

The penalties were $1,099 each and they were referred to Environmental Health Officers to conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

Police, Public and Environmental Health officers and Australian Defence Force also continue to undertake compliance checks to ensure people are completing their 14 days quarantine, as well as enforcing the public gathering limit of 10 persons

“Territorians are strongly advised to observe the two person limit where possible,” says the release. “The key message to all Territorians is to stay home, if you can.”

4,102 compliance checks have now been completed in the NT with 21 fines issued.