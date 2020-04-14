Melky proposes rate reduction as part of virus response

Councillor Eli Melky is proposing a 5% rate reduction for residents in 2020-21, followed by a rates freeze at that level in 2021-22.

He is also suggesting a two-year rate freeze for business and commercial properties.

Left: Cr Melky attending the last council meeting by Zoom. He was calling in from home – the San Francisco backdrop was virtual.

These are among a number of measures he is putting forward for council to consider at tonight’s committee meetings, ahead of council entering its budget setting period.

To compensate for the loss of revenue, he proposes council identify areas of savings based on a reduced demand for its services. Among them: parks redevelopment, recycling, the climate action plan, and road reserve maintenance with the onus shifted to owner/occupiers.

Cr Melky says budget meetings with elected members have been delayed due to “the additional workload placed on Council CEO and his team” by the Coronavirus situation.

He has developed his proposals as “a Covid-19 Community CARE, ADAPT and RECOVERY Plan”.

“The Coronavirus requires us to take a very different approach, one of consolidation and conservation,” while also planning for recovery.

Council’s committee meetings will be held tonight due to yesterday’s public holiday. The Alice Springs News will report tomorrow on the debate.

– Kieran Finnane

Last updated 12.11pm.