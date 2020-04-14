Only one Qantas flight this week – maybe

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The runways of the Alice Springs Airport are open 24/7 but the terminal only for flights, and these are few and far between.

The only Qantas flight this week – Sydney, Alice to Darwin – is scheduled for Friday and return on Saturday, but it may be cancelled, says airport manager Dave Batic (pictured).

The next one after that will be on April 24.

Mr Batic says Air North is flying the “milk run” – Darwin, Katherine, Tennant Creek, Alice Springs – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at least this week.

A closed charter aircraft goes to the Granites gold mine twice a week, from Brisbane, for FIFO workers.

The runway stays open for RDFS, charter flights, military and other flights.

Mr Batic says the airport company – NT Airports who own and operate Alice, Darwin and Tennant Creek Airports – is “committed not to make anyone redundant.

“They’re working reduced hours at lower pay, many working from home, but we’re keeping them on the books.

“If you’re starting to let people go they are most likely to leave the Territory which is what we don’t want to happen.

“We’re battening down for the long term, we’ve got a six month plan to keep all our staff gainfully employed.

“We’re keeping our suppliers and contractors in work as well, as much as we can.”