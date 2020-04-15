Deferred start: Residential Tenancies Act

The start of the Residential Tenancies Act will be deferred to allow for further legislative changes that may be required in line with the local and national responses to COVID-19, according to an NT Government media release.

 

The bill, which was debated and passed in February will not commence while the Northern Territory focuses on its response to COVID-19.

 

The Residential Tenancies Act 2019 is one of the pieces of legislation which will require further amendment to accommodate the Commonwealth’s proposed initiatives.

 

In line with outcomes of National Cabinet discussions the Territory Labor Government is working on further legislative amendments to:

• Create longer negotiation periods between tenants and landlords; and

• Create fairer terms for new leases for demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19.

 

 

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: April 15, 2020 at 5:42 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*