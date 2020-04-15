Deferred start: Residential Tenancies Act

The start of the Residential Tenancies Act will be deferred to allow for further legislative changes that may be required in line with the local and national responses to COVID-19, according to an NT Government media release.

The bill, which was debated and passed in February will not commence while the Northern Territory focuses on its response to COVID-19.

The Residential Tenancies Act 2019 is one of the pieces of legislation which will require further amendment to accommodate the Commonwealth’s proposed initiatives.

In line with outcomes of National Cabinet discussions the Territory Labor Government is working on further legislative amendments to:

• Create longer negotiation periods between tenants and landlords; and

• Create fairer terms for new leases for demonstrated hardship due to COVID-19.