Town camps drunks attack police, ignore COVID precautions

“Police officers are there to keep people safe, and have been working tirelessly with other agencies to protect vulnerable people in our community as part of the COVID-19 response.”

The displeasure of Police Commander Bradley Currie is palpable after “a large group of intoxicated people surrounded and threatened police” at the Hidden Valley Town Camp when “rocks were thrown at the police vehicle, causing damage.

“It is unacceptable that groups continue to defy physical distancing directions and take up valuable police resources by consuming liquor in restricted areas, causing disturbances, threatening police and damaging property,” says Commander Currie.

“Unfortunately, what is very clear is that those involved last night are some of our most vulnerable.

“It is concerning that people are continuing to ignore guidelines, and if this ignorance continues the risk will continue to rise as we navigate our way through the prevention and response to COVID-19.

“We need leadership within our community so we can work together to stop this behaviour.”

Commander Currie says police are continuing to investigate the incident to identify offenders.