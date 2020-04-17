Alice Springs part of Feds’ regional flights network

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Qantas and Virgin will operate a “minimum domestic network” serving towns including Alice Springs under a Federal Government initiative costing an initial $165m.

The network, which includes all state and territory capital cities and major regional centres, comes in addition to the more than $1 billion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack (pictured).

He says these arrangements will last for an initial eight weeks with a review mechanism in place.