Cancellation of fireworks is disappointing: Oppsition

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Sir – The Labor Government’s decision to cancel Territory Day fireworks is very disappointing for Territorians who would have been looking forward to it during a time where there is little ability to celebrate.

 

While Territory Day is still a couple of months away, Territorians look forward to this unique celebration of the anniversary of self-government. Fireworks have always been an important part of that celebration.

 

There is no question that we need to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chief Minister has said that fireworks retailers have expressed that there will be supply challenges this year with fireworks normally coming from China.

 

On the whole, Territorians have responded responsibly and quickly to COVID-19 restrictions and in our view are responsible enough to comply with physical distancing and gathering restrictions if cracker night was to go ahead.

 

We must make sure cracker night goes ahead in 2021.

 

Territorians can be guaranteed that a CLP Government will always support future Territory Day celebrations with fireworks.

 

Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro

 

 

 

Posted: April 19, 2020 at 1:02 pmPost a comment

