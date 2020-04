By ERWIN CHLANDA

Woolworth says they have reinstated Pick Up at both Alice Springs and Darwin stores.

Online deliveries have continued in both stores throughout this period and we have doubled windows available for Home Delivery at our Alice Springs store this week, says a spokesman.

Under current COVID restrictions supermarkets are among the locations where people are most likely to congregate.

Coles has not replied to questions about Pick Up and Home Delivery we emailed this morning.