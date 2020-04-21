Gettin’ hotter again

Get ready for hotter than average temperatures across the NT this week, especially in inland areas, says the Bureau of Meteorology.

In Alice Springs yesterday it was 10 degrees hotter than average, with a top temperature of 38⁰C.

A trough moving through southern districts is expected to bring temperatures down today, but temperatures will pick up gradually from Thursday to the mid 30s, before dropping down again on Monday from another trough moving through.

Katherine is set for max temperatures of 38⁰C for the next seven days. Tennant Creek and Jabiru are also on track for close to record temperatures in the mid to high 30s all this week as well.

In Darwin top temperatures of 35⁰C are forecast all this week from tomorrow.

One heat record has been broken so far. Groote Eylandt recorded a new monthly maximum temperature of 36⁰C yesterday, narrowly eclipsing the previous record of 35.9⁰C set in 2016.

The red parts in the image show how the forecast maximum temperatures for across the Territory this week are several degrees higher than average April max temps.