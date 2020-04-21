Government looking for private developer of seniors village

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – We are looking for a private proponent to develop and operate a senior’s lifestyle accommodation village in Alice Springs.

They are for seniors who are capable of living independently. Villages offer independence and flexibility, residents can travel regularly and maintain an active and social lifestyle.

The Territory Government has identified a potential site for the development, 2.5 kilometres from the Alice Springs CBD on the northern side of the spectacular MacDonnell Ranges in the premier residential area of Mount Johns.

However, proponents will have the opportunity to identify other sites as part of the Expressions of Interest process.

Dale Wakefield

Minister for Territory Families and Member for Braitling