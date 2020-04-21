Top cop says attack on 79-year-old woman’s home is despicable

The alleged actions of two youth who caused significant criminal damage to an elderly woman’s home in Alice Springs have been described as despicable by NT Police Assistant Commissioner Narelle Beer.

A 79-year-old woman was left traumatized after the youths threw rocks at her home and car on Nelson Terrace just before 6am on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Beer said she is disgusted by the behaviour of the youths: “At a time when we’re pleading for people to stay safe in their own homes, the conduct of these individuals to traumatise a vulnerable person is a despicable act.”

She to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area of Nelson Terrace and Blain Street early on Saturday morning to contact police on 131 444.

Investigations into the incident continue.

– Police media release