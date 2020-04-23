Big damage, no injury

A woman has walked away uninjured from a single vehicle crash in which a power pole was ripped from the ground on impact in Alice Springs on Stott Terrace just after 6am.

It is alleged the woman was travelling inbound when she lost control of the vehicle. and collided with a power pole. The impact of the collision ripped the power pole from the ground.

Constable Annalise Hudson, who was one of the first on scene said: “The woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which likely saved her life.”

The woman was taken to the Alice Springs hospital for observation.

Motorists are reminded with the recommencement of school for Term 2, of the importance of adhering to reduced speed limits in and around schools to keep our children and young people safe.

– Police report.