Outstations ‘near Alice’ excluded from the biosecurity areas

The Federal Government has excluded “outstations near Alice Springs” from the biosecurity areas.
“This means Aboriginal people who live on nearby outstations will finally be treated just like other rural residents on the outskirts of town,” says Joe Martin-Jard, CE of the Central Land Council which suggested the move.
He says the change, made on April 23, “was overdue and we are pleased that the government has listened to us”.
Now that the NT government has supervised quarantine facilities in place, permission letters excluding people from the need to quarantine for two weeks, will be only for emergencies, says Mr Martin-Jard in a media release.
“From today, my staff will be telling everyone: if you are at home please stay there. You are safest from the coronavirus in your community.”
Does this mean they will also pay Alice Springs Town Council rates?