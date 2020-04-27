Outstations ‘near Alice’ excluded from the biosecurity areas

The Federal Government has excluded “outstations near Alice Springs” from the biosecurity areas.

 

“This means Aboriginal people who live on nearby outstations will finally be treated just like other rural residents on the outskirts of town,” says Joe Martin-Jard, CE of the Central Land Council which suggested the move.

 

He says the change, made on April 23, “was overdue and we are pleased that the government has listened to us”.

 

Now that the NT government has supervised quarantine facilities in place, permission letters excluding people from the need to quarantine for two weeks, will be only for emergencies, says Mr Martin-Jard in a media release.

 

“From today, my staff will be telling everyone: if you are at home please stay there. You are safest from the coronavirus in your community.”

Anyone except for essential workers must quarantine in Alice Springs or Tennant Creek for two weeks before they will be allowed to return to remote communities in the biosecurity areas across the Central Land Council region.

 

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: April 27, 2020 at 9:54 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

One Comment (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. Simon Pettit
    Posted April 27, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    “This means Aboriginal people who live on nearby outstations will finally be treated just like other rural residents on the outskirts of town.”
    Does this mean they will also pay Alice Springs Town Council rates?

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*