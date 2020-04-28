Coles donates 50 tonnes of food to Indigenous communities

Coles has donated more than 80 pallets — the equivalent of 50 tonnes — of food and essentials to remote Indigenous communities across the Northern Territory this week, according to a media release from the company.

Coles Alice Springs team members prepared the care packages (which include fresh and tinned produce, pasta, rice, biscuits and breakfast cereals) that will be delivered by Alice Springs organisations Central Land Council, Tangentyere Council and Purple House this week.

The deliveries will provide relief to more than 2,200 residents across Darwin, Alice Springs and to many remote communities such as Santa Teresa, Beswick and Elliott which is 735 km away from a Coles store.

Additionally, Coles has hired 430 Indigenous team members in just four weeks across all corners of the country — including in regional and remote areas like Alice Springs.

Employment in these areas is a positive development as COVID-19 threatens to unduly impact Indigenous people and communities, says the release.

PHOTO: Coles Alice Springs Store Managers Ray Viney and James Powlton with Central Land Council CEO Joe Martin-Jard.