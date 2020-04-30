Macs stay closed while other COVID restrictions come down

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Except for Simpson’s Gap, the West MacDonnells national park, because the NT Government has declared it a biosecurity area, will remain off limits although some restrictions brought in to combat COVID-19 will be relaxed from noon tomorrow.

Despite several request from the Alice Springs News, no explanation has been given by the government why the declaration was made.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner, in a media release today, announced that the easing of measures are “for simple and safe outdoor activities where physical distancing can be maintained at all times”.

This includes: Personal gatherings including outdoor weddings and funerals; playgrounds, parks and campgrounds outside biosecurity areas; public swimming pools, lagoons and water parks; outdoor sports where physical distancing can be maintained including golf and tennis as well as training outdoors; fishing, boating, and sailing with other people. This also includes allowing real estate open house inspections and auctions, and gatherings in homes. Mr Gunner says stage two activities can commence from noon, Friday May 15, and include safer indoor activities for less than two hours, such as: Shopping centre food courts; restaurants, cafes, and bars for the consumption of food – excluding gaming areas; organised outdoor training activities for sport teams without physical contact; beauty therapy salons for non-facial services such as nails, massage and tanning; gymnasium; public libraries and places used for religious worship – including indoor weddings and funerals. From noon, Friday June 5, the two-hour time limit will be removed and restrictions will be eased on further indoor activities, including officiating, participating and supporting the playing of team sports such as football, basketball, soccer and netball; TABs, and all licensed gaming venues; any cinema or theatre, concert hall, music hall, dance hall, nightclub or any other similar entertainment venue in approved configuration; previously restricted services at a place that provides beauty therapy, and/or cosmetic services including facial care; all businesses, facilities and services previously restricted can now resume ensuring adherence to key principles. PHOTO at top: Mount Sonder.