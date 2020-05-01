Gunner mum on money issues

Chief Minister Michael Gunner yesterday did not answer any questions about government finances Opposition Leader Leader Lia Finocchiaro put to him yesterday, according to a spokesman for her.

 

The Gunner Government had “weeks to prepare to be open and transparent” through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings, but the Government failed to deliver, Mrs Finocchiaro says

 

“At a time of crisis the Gunner Government needs to be more transparent and accountable than ever before.

 

“It failed to provide treasury actuals prior to, or during the public hearing. We are none the wiser as to the true state of the books.

 

“If a Country Liberal Party Government is elected that attitude will change. I guarantee that.”

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: May 1, 2020 at 8:39 amPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*