Gunner mum on money issues

Chief Minister Michael Gunner yesterday did not answer any questions about government finances Opposition Leader Leader Lia Finocchiaro put to him yesterday, according to a spokesman for her.

The Gunner Government had “weeks to prepare to be open and transparent” through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings, but the Government failed to deliver, Mrs Finocchiaro says

“At a time of crisis the Gunner Government needs to be more transparent and accountable than ever before.

“It failed to provide treasury actuals prior to, or during the public hearing. We are none the wiser as to the true state of the books.

“If a Country Liberal Party Government is elected that attitude will change. I guarantee that.”