Keep real time fire tracking tool funded: pollies

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – We are writing to strongly urge that the Morrison Government provides funding security to Charles Darwin University for their North Australia Fire Information (NAFI) website.

It serves as a “real time” fire tracking tool for the land managers of Northern Australia, providing satellite maps of active fires and comprehensive information on fire history across the north.

The NAFI website is free and freely available to all in the community.

It is supported by a broad coalition of Northern Australians, including Indigenous Ranger groups, carbon farming and emissions reduction programs and the cattle industry.

It has become such a crucial part of fire management in Northern Australia that Mr Troy Setter, Chief Executive of CPC, one of Australia’s largest cattle companies, said the cattle industry would be “totally lost without it”.

At $750,000 a year to run, the benefits of the NAFI far outweigh the cost.

Despite this, the NAFI has received no assurance of ongoing funding past June 2020.

After the devastation of the 2019-20 bushfire season, now is not the time to be leaving funding for fire management programs in the lurch.

Murray Watt, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia

Warren Snowdon MP (above) Shadow Assistant Minister for Northern Australia, MHR for Lingiari

Senator Pat Dodson Shadow Assistant Minister for Reconciliation

Luke Gosling OAM MP Member for Solomon

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy (top right) Labor Senator for the Northern Territory

Senator Nita Green Labor Senator for Queensland