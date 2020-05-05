Melbourne COVID outbreak: Time to stop eating meat

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The outbreak of COVID-19 at a Melbourne slaughterhouse shows the urgency of dumping the meat habit.

Slaughterhouses not only put workers and the public health at risk but also cause the agonising, bloody deaths of hundreds of millions of animals every year. Factory farms and slaughterhouses are as filthy as China’s “wet markets,” their floors covered with blood, urine, faeces, and offal.

The novel Coronavirus originated in a Chinese wet market where live and dead animals were sold for human consumption, swine flu began on a US factory farm, and other influenza viruses have been traced to chickens.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that approximately 75% of recently emerged infectious diseases affecting humans originated in other animals.

Closing slaughterhouses doesn’t mean a food shortage, because no one needs meat. Consuming it is linked to heart disease, cancer, strokes, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Mimi Bekhechi

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals