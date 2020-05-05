Melbourne COVID outbreak: Time to stop eating meat

Sir – The outbreak of COVID-19 at a Melbourne slaughterhouse shows the urgency of dumping the meat habit.
Slaughterhouses not only put workers and the public health at risk but also cause the agonising, bloody deaths of hundreds of millions of animals every year. Factory farms and slaughterhouses are as filthy as China’s “wet markets,” their floors covered with blood, urine, faeces, and offal.
The novel Coronavirus originated in a Chinese wet market where live and dead animals were sold for human consumption, swine flu began on a US factory farm, and other influenza viruses have been traced to chickens.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that approximately 75% of recently emerged infectious diseases affecting humans originated in other animals.
Closing slaughterhouses doesn’t mean a food shortage, because no one needs meat. Consuming it is linked to heart disease, cancer, strokes, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.
Mimi Bekhechi
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Ah, Mimi Bekhechi, the activist who believes dogs should not be used for work, milk should not be consumed and using wool is cruel.View Comment
Firstly, the Australian livestock industry has nothing to do with the outbreak that occurred at the Melbourne abattoir.
It could just as easily of occurred on a soy farm or a tofu factory. Do we also shut down hospitals as they have been the scene of Coronavirus outbreaks?
Secondly, by all accounts, given that there was some good rainfall in prime grazing country and we have now lost/reduced some of our export markets – the quality of meat hitting our shelves has been excellent!
The marbling in the scotch fillets is heading into Wagyu territory. Who can resist that beautiful rendered fat in a juicy, premium piece of Australian beef? Come on Mimi, tuck in, never been a better time to support our livestock industry and buy yourself a good steak.
Extremely misleading headline and highly subjective article.View Comment
[ED – Thanks for your comment. It is a Letter to the Editor.]