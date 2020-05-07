Bangtail still here, virtually

COVID-19 has forced from the street onto the screen the colourful parade that has been part of the town’s life for 60 years.

 

Bangtail Muster will take place again this year, says the Rotary Club of Alice Springs, but digitally, and with plenty of physical distancing.

 

This year’s theme, the Australian Bush, was chosen following the fire devastation last summer, says organiser Eli Melky, although the floats won’t be seen by throngs lining CBD streets but on laptops or mobiles.

 

Categories will include the Best in Parade, of course, but also Community, Sporting and Multicultural. A Family category is new.

 

To win it – or be in it – upload a photo or 30 second video of your float on the club’s Facebook page.

 

The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 28. Mr Melky can be phoned on 0427 012699.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

