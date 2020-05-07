COVID-19 impact on schools abates

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Catholic schools in Alice Springs are operating at attendance numbers slightly higher than last year, indicating that the impact of COVID-19 has abated.

A spokeswoman says they currently have 255 students at Bath Street and 263 at Traeger. In 2019 at end the May there were 240 at Bath Street and 251 at Traeger.

A spokeswoman for St Philip’s did not disclose numbers but says the college’s attendance figures were impacted for the last two weeks of Term 1 this year.

“However, for this term absentees are lower than normal due to the fact that families aren’t holidaying and there are no cultural or sporting trips happening at the moment.”

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Selena Uibo says the numbers are being compiled and will be released on Monday, both for the NT and the regions.





