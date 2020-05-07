PETA: Aussies going vegan ‘in droves’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Mr Manicaros from the Cattlemen’s Association (Letters, 5/5) can protest ’til the cows come home — to reputable sanctuaries — but his argument holds little water for compassionate Australians, who are going vegan in droves.

Kind consumers are rejecting substances known to be cruel, climate-hostile, and carcinogenic.

The World Cancer Research Fund unequivocally states that red meat and processed meats can cause colorectal cancer — and they are thriving on healthy vegan food.

A friendly statistics correction for Mr Manicaros: Over 12% of Australians said they eat vegetarian, or mainly vegetarian, when quizzed in 2018.

That’s an increase of 2.2 million people since a similar survey in 2014. If these numbers continue to grow, and there’s no question they will, Mr Manicaros’s fellow cattlemen may wish to shift their production model to ethical vegan meats.

Unlike packing plants or slaughterhouses, these businesses have carried on throughout the crisis without the same contagion statistics that we have seen here and overseas.

Perhaps it is easier to practice social distancing when slicing beans.

Meat is not an essential service: It is actively harmful in innumerable ways. Let’s use this pandemic as motivation to flourish on a diet of fruit, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, and the occasional vegie-burger.

We will all be the better for it.

Mimi Bekhechi

Campaigns Adviser

PETA Australia