US Marine in Darwin has tested positive for Covid-19

A 21-year-old US man on deployment in Darwin has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

The man has been in quarantine since his arrival in Darwin on 8 July.

 

Complying with the current guidelines, the man has been in quarantine on barracks in Darwin since arrival. He has had no contact with the public.

 

The man is now under the care of Royal Darwin Hospital in isolation.

 

All 32 cases of COVID-19 in the NT are related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

 

Source: Secure NT media release, 10 July 2020

 

 

Related reading:

 

Covid-19 and the military: clear protocols in the north, obfuscation in the Centre

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 10, 2020 at 12:54 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

2 Comments (starting with the most recent)

NB: If you want to reply to a previous comment, start your comment with this notation: @n where n is the number of the comment you want to reply to.
  1. David
    Posted July 11, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Why are we letting in anyone from the US right now? Military or otherwise.
    They have the worst number of COVID cases in the world, the most idiotic leader (if thats what you can call him) on the planet and we still need war games.
    Seriously, the last thing we need is more COVID cases just because of a military let alone from travellers.

    View Comment
  2. Liberal
    Posted July 10, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Keep bringing em in Gunner, you won’t listen which makes it impossible to learn!

    View Comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*