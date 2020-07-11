$20m offer for native title over five town areas

EXCLUSIVE by ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government is offering Lhere Artepe (LAAC) a $20m “package of benefits over a 10 year period” if it will extinguish native title over five areas in Alice Springs to be used as residential and industrial land.

Based on an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) this will include:-

• Housing throughout the town for “particularly vulnerable groups” and the Akangkentye hostel worth $3.5m in South Terrace.

• $8.5m “employment and enterprise development” including government contracts for Arrernte businesses – improve existing ones and set up new ones.

• $2.5m for education and training.

• $1.6m for land and infrastructure intended to support youth engagement programs, including to “practice cultural skills, learn from elders and develop skills to live off the land”.

The amounts are contained in a fact sheet obtained by the Alice Sprigs News and relate to areas identified by Chief Minister Michael Gunner in Alice Springs in March but at the time without putting a dollar figure on the deal.

The objective, says the fact sheet, is to “materially closing the gap … through provision of practical benefits” and to building the true commercial capability of LAAC.

Meanwhile sources say the Alice Springs native title organisation has moved its office to Darwin.

The News is seeking information about this.