Two seniors missing in remote area

Police hold concerns for the welfare of two people who failed to return to community following a hunting trip in Central Australia on Thursday.

Don and Eva Kunoth, aged 77 and 73, left Yuendumu to go on a hunting trip in the Mt Doreen and Mt Singleton area at around 11.30am.

They are travelling in a white twin cab Holden Rodeo with a silver bull bar and spot lights.

It is believed the pair took a jerry can of water, but no food, with them.

Police were conducting an aerial search of the Mt Doreen and Mr Singleton yesterday. They urge anyone who may have information to contact them on 131 444.

UPDATE 12.10pm

The couple has been found by a family member, according to the police. The car was disabled by branch severed its fuel line.