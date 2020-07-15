Man bites off woman’s thumb: allegation

Police have arrested and charged a man who physically assaulted a woman in a remote community west of Alice Springs earlier this month.

On Friday July 10, the two are alleged to have begun arguing when a 29-year-old man assaulted the 35-year-old woman to her head and body before biting off the thumb of her right hand and fleeing the scene.

Local police officers transported the woman to the community clinic, and later to the Alice Springs Hospital.

The man arrested by police, charged with one count of unlawfully causing serious harm and remanded in custody to appear before the Alice Springs Local Court on August 27.