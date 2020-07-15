Man bites off woman’s thumb: allegation

Police have arrested and charged a man who physically assaulted a woman in a remote community west of Alice Springs earlier this month.

 

On Friday July 10, the two are alleged to have begun arguing when a 29-year-old man assaulted the 35-year-old woman to her head and body before biting off the thumb of her right hand and fleeing the scene.

 

Local police officers transported the woman to the community clinic, and later to the Alice Springs Hospital.

 

The man arrested by police, charged with one count of unlawfully causing serious harm and remanded in custody to appear before the Alice Springs Local Court on August 27.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 15, 2020 at 2:17 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*