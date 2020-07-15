Police fear Imanpa woman has been assaulted

Police say they are urgently seeking to locate Veronica Poulson and Max (Jnr) Armstrong (both pictured).

 

Police are concerned for the welfare of Ms Poulson and believe she may have suffered injuries following reports of an alleged assault at Imanpa Community yesterday.

 

Ms Poulson is 35 years old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance with medium complexion and brown hair.

 

Mr Armstrong is 36 years old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance with medium complexion, shortly cropped black hair and beard.

 

Police need to locate and speak with both on an urgent basis, they say.

 

 

 

