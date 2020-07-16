Boy killed in quad bike crash

A 12-year-old boy has died in a fatal quad bike crash north of Alice Springs yesterday.

Emergency services were contacted by a family member who located the boy unresponsive and some distance from a quad bike he had been riding earlier, say police.

It is believed the boy had been riding a quad bike on an access road of an outstation 29km north of Alice Springs prior to coming off the bike.

Police and emergency services were contacted, but the boy died at the scene.

The boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner.