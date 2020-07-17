Crime against person up sharply in May

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Crime against the person rose sharply in Alice Springs during the COVID-19 month of May while property offences dropped, according to police statistics.

There was an 18.2% increase in domestic violence related assaults, 1439 rising to 1586.

Other assaults went up 10.2% and alcohol related assaults, 3.4%.

There were fewer sexual assaults, down 13.2%, 68 declining to 59.

House break-ins dropped from 611 to 558, a decline of 13.2%.

Commercial premises declined from 402 to 326, down 18.9% and motor vehicle theft decreased substantially – 466 down to 340 or 27%.