Election signs controversy over

CLP signs at the roundabout, intersection of Undoolya Road and Lindsay Avenue. 

 

The Town Council has brought its timeframe for election signs into line with the NT Government’s, effective 17 July. 

 

That takes the controversy out of the issue as we are now within the six week countdown to the election.

 

“Council is responding to community concerns on this matter,” says CEO Robert Jennings.

 

Another key amendment to the updated Guidelines for Election Signage in Public Places is a ban on signs in council trees.

 

Council has published the guidelines on its website and made contact with all relevant parties.

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: July 20, 2020 at 3:57 pmPost a comment

A new way to support our journalism

We do not have a paywall. If you support our independent journalism you can make a financial contribution by clicking the red button below. This will help us cover expenses and sustain the news service we’ve been providing since 1994, in a locally owned and operated medium.

Erwin Chlanda, Editor

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*