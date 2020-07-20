Election signs controversy over

CLP signs at the roundabout, intersection of Undoolya Road and Lindsay Avenue.

The Town Council has brought its timeframe for election signs into line with the NT Government’s, effective 17 July.

That takes the controversy out of the issue as we are now within the six week countdown to the election.

“Council is responding to community concerns on this matter,” says CEO Robert Jennings.

Another key amendment to the updated Guidelines for Election Signage in Public Places is a ban on signs in council trees.

Council has published the guidelines on its website and made contact with all relevant parties.