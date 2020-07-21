Urgent police search for teenager

Police are urgently seeking to locate Ms Jenelli Jones (pictured) and Mr Levine Long.

According to a media release Ms Jones is believed to have suffered injuries following reports of an alleged assault on Friday.

Jenelli is 17-years-old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance, medium build and about 160cm tall.

Levine is 23-years-old, described as being of Aboriginal appearance, muscular build and about 180cm tall.

Police need to locate and speak with both on an urgent basis, says the release.

