Government mining wealth spin – again

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Is it the news that Arafura Rare Earths, 135 kilometres north of Alice Springs, “will produce” something which is in high demand for environmentally friendly, high tech applications such as magnets for electric vehicles, mobile phones, wind turbines and so on?

Not really.

Arafura is being “offered the grant of mineral leases” which follows another “regulatory milestone” which was being awarded Major Project status by the Territory Government.

That’s a long shot from opening a mine during global uncertainty surpassed only by WWII.

But we’re told by the government the venture “will deliver significant economic and employment opportunities for Central Australia … up to 650 jobs will be created during the construction phase over a 30 month period and 280 jobs during the operational phase.

“These same opportunities will be extended to the Anmatyerr people … through jobs, training and economic development pathways.”

So says Minister for Primary Industry and Resources, Paul Kirby, in a media release.

However, what Arafura Managing Director Gavin Lockyer says is a lot less bullish, namely that this “brings us one step closer to a final investment decision at a time when critical minerals, such as rare earths, are in growing demand around the world” providing “investors with a major confidence boost that the project is ready to proceed, subject to finance“.

Putting it bluntly, there no money yet.

And this is the second misleading announcement of this kind within a fortnight from a government that will face the people in less than a month.