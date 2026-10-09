October 9, 2026

$6.5m for Tasers makes Frank feel safe

FRANK BAARDA Musical Dispatch from the Front

There is no doubt about it. Just when we thought our Northern Territory government could do no more to make us safer, they pull another rabbit out of the hat. NT Labor doesn’t stand a chance.

From the ABC news on October 6: "Northern Territory Police say they're starting the rollout of new long-range tasers to a remote outback community battling ongoing unrest, with the rest of the territory to soon follow suit.

"The new tasers, Taser 10, can discharge 10 individually targeted probes without needing to be reloaded and will double the maximum range of current police tasers to 13.7 metres.

"NT Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said the five-year rollout of the 750 new tasers would be focused on 'hot spots' and 'high impact areas' across the Northern Territory."

The price tag for this marvellous initiative? $6.5m. A bargain.

A bit of a worry, that notoriously dangerous community, Yuendumu, is not mentioned in the article. All the same I feel safer already.

I look forward to the day when the NT Police are issued killer drones.

Meanwhile, hot off the press, Ralph Fold’s self-published Songlines to Sentences arrived at Yuendumu Post Office last week and I devoured it within two days.

The book deals with Ralph’s twelve years as the principal of Kintore school and concludes with his stint as a teacher at Alice Springs prison and a return visit to an almost unrecognisable Kintore.

It is a thoroughly readable book that made me laugh and it made me cry.

PHOTO from the police.