May 8, 2026

Alice mourns death of Kumanjayi Little Baby

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The town's embracing of the family struck by tragedy came to its culmination at a sunset vigil yesterday to say farewell to Kumanjayi Little Baby, dead at just five years old.

There were no less than 1500 locals on Anzac Oval, the 20-80 black-white mix about the same as the whole town’s. The pain of the recent events had united them.

The huge crowd listened in silence to speeches and choir music, many with a Christian theme. Blame was absent. Support was pledged. Allowing the justice system to take its course was urged.

And overwhelming gratitude was expressed to the hundreds of volunteers assisting the first responders in the five day search for Kumanjayi Little Baby.

Her mother’s words, taken to the vigil by senior police officer Leanne Liddle, was at the heart of the event:

I ask that her short life not be used by politicians for reasons that do not honour and respect her.

It is wrong for people to use the pain and sorrow from my loss to cause violence or damage to property or cause injury to police or paramedics like they did last week.

We must remember that it was the police and other first responders who searched hard to find my little baby.

Instead I want her remembered as a pretty girl in pink, a little girl who was loved by me, Ramsiah and her family. I ask that everyone let me, Ramsiah, our family and the nation grieve without any judgment.

I ask that we remember her for who she was, a beautiful little baby.

Importantly, I want to say thank you to the Chief Minister and to the Northern Territory police force. Thank you to the Aboriginal liaison officers and to all the volunteers and organisations who helped and supported and searched day and night for my baby girl.

I’m aware that my tragedy has touched people outside Australia, and I say thank you.

I ask, as I move through my grief, let’s look up at the night sky, and find the brightest star where Kumanjayi Little Baby is, now in heaven, and I ask for everyone to take care of your little ones. With love from me and my son Ramsiah, God bless you all.