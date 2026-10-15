October 15, 2026

Another big mine for the Centre

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Another significant milestone has been reached for the Northern Territory’s resources sector, with KGL Resources Ltd announcing it has reached Final Investment Decision (FID) for its Jervois Copper Project in Central Australia, following the recent groundbreaking at Arafura’s Nolans Rare Earths Project.

Located about 380 kilometres north-east of Alice Springs, the Jervois Copper project is expected to create up to 350 jobs during construction of the open-cut and underground mining development and up to 550 ongoing jobs during operations.

Civil works have commenced and a contract has been awarded for engineering, procurement and construction of the processing plant. Construction is expected to commence in early 2027.

KGL recently completed a successful $300m equity raise to fully fund the development of the project.

Northern Transportables secured an approximately $36m contract to design, manufacture and deliver accommodation and infrastructure for the site.

Contracts have also been awarded to Black Cat Civil, MEC NT and other Central Australian businesses. This is exactly the type of local participation we want to see from major resource developments.

Jervois is expected to produce an average of 30,000 tonnes per annum of contained copper in saleable concentrate over an initial 10-year mine life, with additional silver and gold recovered.

Copper is an important metal for electricity networks, infrastructure, manufacturing and emerging technologies, providing the project with the potential to contribute to domestic and international supply chains.

Gerard Maley, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Mining and Energy.