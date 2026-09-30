September 30, 2026

Art in the Mall: Like it or not?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“I like it” or “I don’t like it”.

Click and tell the town your reaction to the artwork to be unveiled by the town council on November 28, at the Uniting Church lawns in Todd Mall, the location shown in the drawing above.

The invitation by the council, which commissioned the sculptural installation Resilience, is accompanied by an explanation of the artists’ work, Franck Dubuc and Francesca Partridge, from “lutruwita/Tasmania”.

“The piece is deeply inspired by the striking natural landscape of Central Australia and the enduring spirit of the people who live there.

“Resilience serves as a key statement piece within a wider cultural trail and collection of artist-designed elements aimed at revitalizing the town center,” a web post declares.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I've looked at the material around these structures. The first thing I'd say is that my understanding is that these structures will not be built on church land per se, but will be adjacent to it.

Most people would think of all the space as the church lawns. I really like the idea of adding creative installations in the public space. Indeed the church, by making the site publicly accessible, helps to increase the public space for the community.

I think the plans will add interest and energy to the whole area. With only limited images of the proposed structures it's hard to make critical assessments but personally I'm happy to trust those who have commissioned the installations.

We've been through a pretty gruelling nine months and I have grumbled like everyone else. Having said that, my spirit is shifting to hope for a new Mall that will bring life and freshness to the town centre.

Keith Castle, Alice Springs.