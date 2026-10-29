October 29, 2026

At-risk animals cannot wait two years for action

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The current Town Council’s consensus-driven, legalistic approach may be appropriate for many decisions, but in animal welfare, process must not become an excuse for delay.

Mayor Asta Hill intends to initiate a review of animal bylaws and seek community input. Consultation is important, but it will be a slow process.

A report on Council’s September 2026 meeting indicates that the comprehensive bylaw review could take up to 24 months. Darwin’s experience is instructive: its major bylaw review took approximately three years, from September 2020 to October 2023.

But vulnerable animals cannot wait two or three years for Council to get around to protecting them. The death of G Boy has raised serious questions about the procedures followed when a frightened, distressed animal arrives at the shelter.

Councillors should urgently consider interim measures, including:

A settling-in period for frightened or distressed animals, wherever medically appropriate, before irreversible decisions are made.

Documented veterinary assessments and reasons before euthanasia is authorised.

Reasonable efforts to contact known owners and prospective adopters before a final decision is taken.

Clear written procedures, accountability and an independent review process for disputed decisions.

These are practical safeguards for Council to consider, not assertions about what existing law already requires. The broader bylaw review can and should proceed, with proper community consultation. But there is no reason to make vulnerable animals wait for its completion before reviewing the procedures that govern their lives.

Elected members should act on two fronts: undertake the comprehensive review for the future, while introducing appropriate interim safeguards now.

G Boy cannot be brought back. But his death should prompt action that helps prevent another animal from suffering the same fate.

The test of council’s response will not be how thoroughly it consults over the next two years, but what it does to protect animals in its care today.

PHOTO from the shelter's website.