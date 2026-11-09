By Erwin Chlanda

"What we needed in Central Australia was to ensure as many flights as possible were coming into Springs, not to the Rock. They would then have connectivity and charter flights between Ayers Rock and Alice Springs that would then take people to that destination."

CLP Member for Braitling Joshua Burgoyne was speaking in the Legislative Assembly on May 13, deploring that "we lost 225,000 visitors a year to our beautiful town of Alice Springs" when Yulara's Connellan airport opened, and reiterating the Territory Government's intention for building Yulara.

"I have absolute confidence that even if you had to fly into little old Alice Springs, perhaps stay a night in Alice Springs and then get a connecting flight to Ayers Rock, people would do it because of how special that place is, and they would then realise how special Central Australia is and all we have to offer."

Mr Burgoyne said he would like to be "seeing airfares directed through Alice Springs as opposed to what is happening. All the flights are flying into Ayers Rock and people are bypassing the other incredible areas we have in Central Australia."

What Mr Burgoyne did not raise in Parliament, and neither was he challenged on that point, was that Connellan Airport is the property of the Northern Territory Government and that he is the Minster responsible for it under his Lands, Planning and Environment portfolio.

We put to him, through a minder, that he has the power to determine who can land at Yulara airport and who cannot. Why is he not using his powers to counter the negative impacts on Alice Springs he describes?

We received no reply.

After going through several ownerships the Yulara township itself, land and buildings, constructed by the NT Government starting half a century ago, is now in the throes of being gifted to a group of local Indigenous people.

That process is taking place with the consent of the tourism industry.

Says Danial Rochford, CEO of Tourism Central Australia: “Divestment to local traditional owners must be welcomed and I am confident that this new entity will build a strong partnership with Journey Beyond through Voyages that together will develop opportunities for the Anganu peoples and grow tourism here in Central Australia.”

However, the airport remains in the hands of the public which may well use it as a trump card at some point.

GOOGLE EARTH photo of Yulara – Ayers Rock Resort. The airport is to the north of it.