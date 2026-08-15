August 15, 2026

Big crowd mourns Kumanjayi Little Baby

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Kumanjayi Little Baby was buried today.

In images on the walls of the cemetery chapel, and on hundreds of shirts worn by mourners, the five year old was shown with angel wings.

More than 500 people were there, mostly Aboriginal, unlike the vigil at the Anzac Oval in May, attended by more than 1500, mostly white.

Today’s mourners included members of the White, Granites, Rockman and Roy families from Warlpiri lands, filing past the coffin, touching it, many wailing.

Speeches were given in English and Warlpiri.

The strongly Christian service was conducted by members of the Desert Life Church and the Alice Springs Ministers Fellowship.

Jefferson Lewis, 47, has been charged with the murder of the girl.