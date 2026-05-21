May 21, 2026

Biggest diphtheria outbreak: Feds help NT hotspot

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The biggest diphtheria outbreak since national record keeping began now stands at 230 cases this year, affecting mainly Aboriginal people and believed to have caused the death one person.

Around 60% of the cases are in the Northern Territory, with further outbreaks in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland.

The Federal Government is delivering a $7.2m package to support the Northern Territory Government, and the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Sector.

Health authorities in the NT have not yet provided answers to questions the Alice Springs News put at 9.30am yesterday: Is the autopsy report available and if so, what is the result?

Where was the death? (It is understood to have been in outback Central Australia.)

How many cases – suspected as well as actual – are there in Central Australia (800 km radius from Alice Springs) and in Alice itself?

What is the estimated percentage of people in Central Australia who are adequately vaccinated?

This morning we asked whether sufficient vaccines are available.

According to a media release from NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, diphtheria vaccines are recommended for children at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months, and 4 years of age, and adolescents at 11 to 13 years of age.

A booster is recommended for adults at 50 years of age. Where there is a higher risk of acquiring diphtheria booster vaccinations are recommended every five years.

“Vaccination is the strongest protection against diphtheria, Senator McCarthy says.

The Federal funds include $5.2m for the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre to provide surge workforce to administer booster vaccinations and treatments, and to procure additional vaccines and antibiotics.

For "culturally safe communications, community liaison and other on the ground public health supports" $2m will be paid to Aboriginal organisations.