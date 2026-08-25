August 25, 2026

Buffel: Burgoyne puts cart before the cow

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The incremental buffel grass expansion is expected to result in large net economic losses for the NT, with costs about sixty times greater than benefits, according to a CDU report.

Yet Minister for Environment Joshua Burgoyne (pictured with buffel) gave pastoralists in effect carte blanche to buy, propagate and use the weed before the report, which he had commissioned, had been released.

The report says: "The benefits of forage provision [fodder] and erosion-control are estimated at just $112.3/ha/year, whereas the corresponding per-hectare external costs are at $6,328/ha/year.

"They are driven predominantly by biodiversity loss, cultural-site degradation, fire-regime intensification, buffel grass management burdens, and scenic amenity decline.

"Thereby, each additional hectare of buffel grass-dominated landscape imposes close to $6,216/ha/year in external costs.

"These findings are consistent across all scenarios, time horizons, and discount rates."

Meanwhile Mr Burgoyne announced "action through a $750,000 annual commitment and delivering the Buffel Grass Weed Management Plan 2026-36.

"This plan highlights the need for further investment – which is why I have written to the Federal Government seeking additional investment from the Commonwealth to support buffel grass management across the Northern Territory.

“This report reinforces the need for the Federal Government and Alice Springs Town Council to work together with our Government to manage buffel grass into the future.”

Mr Burgoyne said the assessment recognised the economic importance of existing buffel grass pastures, with grazing on these pastures remaining an important land use across many NT pastoral regions.